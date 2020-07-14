KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Firefighters battling 1,000-acre wildfire west of Coalinga

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Fresno County that has burned 1,000 acres on Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The Mineral Fire is located off of Highway 198 and S Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, west of Coalinga. Firefighters are working on containing the wildfire. 

Evacuations are in progress.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know