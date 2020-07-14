Firefighters battling 1,000-acre wildfire west of Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Fresno County that has burned 1,000 acres on Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The Mineral Fire is located off of Highway 198 and S Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, west of Coalinga. Firefighters are working on containing the wildfire.

Evacuations are in progress.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

#MineralFire off Hwy 198 and S Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd, west of Coalinga in Fresno County is 1000 acres. Evacuations in progress. @FresnoCoFire pic.twitter.com/PJzJtkEKsY — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 14, 2020

