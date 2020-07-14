Firefighters battling 1,000-acre wildfire west of Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Fresno County that has burned 1,000 acres on Monday, according to Cal Fire.
The Mineral Fire is located off of Highway 198 and S Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, west of Coalinga. Firefighters are working on containing the wildfire.
Evacuations are in progress.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
