FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a house fire Monday night south of Easton, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said all residents were evacuated from the home safely and no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is electrical.

#EastIncident Firefighters are on scene of a house fire on East & Dinuba, south of Easton. Residents smelled smoke and evacuated safely, no injuries, fire cause – electrical. pic.twitter.com/fVDTVYvuS1 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) December 22, 2020