FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno firefighters managed to save two homes Saturday evening after they were threatened by a garage fire.

Firefighters were called to Modoc Street near O’Neil Avenue at around 6 p.m. They arrived to a detached garage on fire. Homes on the south and west were threatened but firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Fire crews say the owner of the garage was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.