Firefighters battling garage fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are at the scene of a garage fire in northwest Fresno on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet by the Fresno Fire Department, they say fire crews reported to a house fire near Safford and Pine avenues at around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived they say they found a garage heavily involved with the fire and potentially threatening structures nearby.

A second alarm was called and crews are currently working to contain the fire.

