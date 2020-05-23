Firefighters battling garage fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are at the scene of a garage fire in northwest Fresno on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet by the Fresno Fire Department, they say fire crews reported to a house fire near Safford and Pine avenues at around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived they say they found a garage heavily involved with the fire and potentially threatening structures nearby.

A second alarm was called and crews are currently working to contain the fire.

Fresno Fire is on scene of a reported house fire near Safford and Pine. Upon arrival, units found a garage heavily involved with fire and threatening neighboring structures. A 2nd alarm was called and crews are currently working to contain the fire and complete primary searches pic.twitter.com/84a0Irf676 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 23, 2020

