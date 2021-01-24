Firebaugh residents hold parade for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE) — The city of Buffalo, New York is nearly 3,000 miles away from Josh Allen’s hometown of Firebaugh, California. However, on Sunday, as residents lined the sidewalks of Firebaugh with dozens of Buffalo Bills flags, the city of Buffalo seemed to be a little closer.

Locals hopped in their cars and honked their horns while driving down the streets of Firebaugh to show support for Buffalo Bills quarterback and Firebaugh High School graduate Josh Allen.

“I expected about 20 cars, I think I counted at least 70 right now,” said Brady Jenkins, the Pro Tem Mayor of Firebaugh.

Josh Allen graduated from Firebaugh High School in 2014 and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. This season, he’s led the team to a 15-3 record.

Shanon and RJ Cranston are from Buffalo, New York, and currently live in Fresno. They traveled to Firebaugh on Sunday to watch the game and attend the parade. They say the day’s celebration offers them a little piece of home.

“We can’t be there with everybody to see everything, take part… But, being able to come here, a half-hour drive from Fresno..to be able to share this…it’s phenomenal,” RJ said.

Mayor Pro Tem Brady Jenkins said he and other residents of Firebaugh are now looking forward to the next time Josh Allen returns home, so they can throw him another parade in his honor.