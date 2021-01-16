Firebaugh native Josh Allen leads Bills to win against Ravens 17-3, Bills advance to AFC Championship game

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, left, runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills hosted the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday night, and the Bills top the Ravens to advance to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994.

Here’s how it happened.

The Ravens got the ball to open up the game, and take it 52-yards after back-to-back first downs to start the possession. Baltimore gets it to the Buffalo 23-yard line, and opt to kick the field goal on fourth down but Justin Tucker misses the 41-yard field goal. Bills take over on downs.

Taking over on their own 23, the Bills open up their possession with back-to-back first downs of their own, but are forced to punt after a 17-yard drive.

After a muffed punt by the Ravens, the Bills take over on the 38-yard line, and take it 28-yards before settling with a 28-yard field goal by Tyler Bass for the first points of the game. Buffalo led 3-0 at the end of the first.

On the Bills next possession, they take it 38-yards in seven plays, and on fourth and four, Bass attempts another field goal but this time the 43-yarder is wide right.

But Baltimore does the exact same thing on their next drive!! Again, Tucker goes for a 46-yard field goal after the Ravens are unable to get any closer to the end zone than the 28-yard line, and again the ball doinks off the upright for Tucker’s second missed field goal of the game.

Right before the end of the half, the Ravens go 57-yards and finish off with a 34-yard field goal by Tucker to tie up the game 3-3 at the half.

The Bills get the ball out of the break and take advantage!! On 11 plays, Buffalo goes 66-yards thanks to big plays by Dawson Knox and Stefon Diggs, and it’s Diggs that gets into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game with a 3-yard pass and catch by Allen for the score. Bills take a 10-3 lead with under 10 minutes left in the third.

With the Ravens eating up over eight minutes on the next drive, Lamar Jackson dropped back to pass on third and goal but Taron Johnson leapt in front of the ball in the end zone and took it back 101 yards for a pick six! The Bills jump out to a 17-3 lead with less than a minute left in the third.

After trading punts and forcing the Ravens to a turnover on downs, the Bills take over on the 29-yard line but can’t move the sticks. Bass comes out for another field goal attempt, but the 44-yard field goal is wide left.

But the missed field goals did not matter for the Bills, because the Ravens would not score another point. Buffalo tops Baltimore 17-3 to advance to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994.