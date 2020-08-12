Fire crews battle fire at vacant building

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno fire crews battle a fire at a vacant building Tuesday evening.

The Fresno Fire Department received a call that came at around 3:30 p.m. about a fire at a burning office building on Millbrook and Shields avenues.

Fresno Fire on scene, 2nd alarm commercial structure fire, site of previous fires pic.twitter.com/bjL5o3FTiu — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) August 11, 2020

“There’s heavy homeless activity within the structure, they’ve been set up in there, there’s mattresses, beds all kinds of stuff that it’s clearly been lived in for some time,” said Fresno Fire Department PIO Shane Brown.



Officials say no one was found inside the building and firefighters were able to protect a neighboring office building from the flames.

