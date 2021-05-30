Fire risk soars along with California temperatures

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a sailboat sails past the Golden Gate Bridge as viewed from Treasure Island in San Francisco. Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and find shade as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s, while inland areas could top 100 as a high pressure system builds Sunday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Over 9 million people are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning. With the soaring temperatures comes an increased risk of wildfires in the state where vegetation is extremely dry after a winter and spring with relatively little rain and snow. California’s power grid operator says it’s not anticipating outages during the heat wave. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and find shade as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California.

San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s, while inland areas could top 100 as a high-pressure system builds Sunday to Wednesday.

Over 9 million people are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning. With the soaring temperatures comes an increased risk of wildfires in the state where vegetation is extremely dry after a winter and spring with relatively little rain and snow.

California’s power grid operator says it’s not anticipating outages during the heat wave.