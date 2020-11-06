Fire outside Fresno grocery store

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Grocery Outlet Friday morning in central Fresno.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

Firefighters say the fire was in a trash compactor behind the store but heavy smoke got inside and set off the sprinklers in the store.

It’s unknown how bad the damage is at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

