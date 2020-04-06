COVID-19 Information

Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars

News

by: The Associated Press and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP/CNN) — More than 3,500 rental cars are damaged or destroyed after a fire near a southwest Florida airport.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports the fire burned at a rental car overflow area near Southwest Florida International Airport.

Firefighters contained the blaze late Friday night. Another 3,850 vehicles were undamaged.

Nobody was hurt, but witnesses told the newspaper they heard several explosions and flames jumping high in the air.

