Fire leaves a father and daughter with no home for the holidays

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – A father and daughter are lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed their Reedley home.

The fire broke out Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of West Kings Drive Circle. Not much is left after flames devoured the home.

“The fire spread very quickly from the rear of the house, and went throughout the house, and across an atrium area and over to the detached garage,” said City of Reedly Fire Chief Jerry Isaak. “So, when we all go to the scene, it was quite a big show.”

A total of 32 firefighters from three departments battled the flames. One neighbor quickly jumped into action.

“We just threw on shoes and came running out. And, when I saw that, it just blew my mind,” said next-door neighbor Richard Freeman. “So I got the wife and kids out and I didn’t know what to do, so I grabbed a water hose and started hosing off the carport to keep it from spreading to my house.”

Officials say a man and his young daughter were inside the house when the fire started and were able to escape on their own. However, three cats and two dogs were trapped inside.

Crews found just one of the dogs inside the burning home: a pitbull mix, unconscious from smoke inhalation. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters also had to deal with active power lines and natural gas.

“There was an energized powerline that was down and also a compromised natural gas line,” said Chief Isaak. “And so at that time, we backed out of the structure.”

One firefighter was injured while working outside of the home. His foot was impaled by a Christmas tree stand in a neighbor’s back yard. Officials say he was released from CRMC after treatment for tissue damage.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.