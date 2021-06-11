Fire in downtown Lindsay causes estimated $800k in damages

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A fire in downtown Lindsay early Friday morning destroyed several businesses.

Fire crews were called out to Elmwood Avenue and Honolulu Street around 2:15 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke coming from a building.

Firefighters from Visalia, Porterville, and Tulare city, and county fire departments all helped battle the fire.

“Being older buildings, they tend to be masonry and have plaster. On top of this what had made additional effort is the roof did collapse into the building, so that made it a little more difficult, challenging for the firefighters to get in there,” said Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.

No injuries were reported.

The fire destroyed four businesses – a jewelry store, a pool hall, a thrift store, and tax business. Four other surrounding businesses were also affected by the fire.

One of those was Landmark Realty, and a family member of the owner said all the computers and other valuable items inside were undamaged.

“What we just determined with the fire department is that wall in between those two businesses was very substantial because that’s the only thing that really protected the fire from burning on over,” said Jim Shropshire, whose cousin owns Landmark Realty.

Total damage from the fire is estimated at $800,000.

A weekly outdoor market usually held in that area is also temporarily on hold.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened during… you know, people are trying to get back on their feet, and there’s people that come out here and sell their products, and now we’re going to be out I hear for two weeks the market will be closed,” said vendor Cerilo Gill. “All this can be rebuilt, but I’m just glad nobody got hurt.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.