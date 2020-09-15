Fire evacuation warnings lifted in some areas of Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Evacuation warnings in Madera County have been lifted in certain areas around Highway 41. Updated news came this afternoon from the Madera County Sheriff.

“For Road 274 between Road 331 and Road 222 this is an area just west of Bass lake. This area is now in evacuation warning so residents still need to have their items packed and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, but residents only will be allowed to return to this area,” said Madera County Sheriff, Tyson Pogue.

Additionally, the Sheriff says areas near Oakhurst have some evacuation orders modified or lifted near Road 426 and John West road. The smoke is terrible to breathe, but actually slows the fire spread.

“The fire’s still burning, just it might not be burning as hot or as intense, so that’s allowed the firefighters to really get in there and go a little bit more directly in trying to contain the fire,” said Alex Olow, the Creek Fire PIO for the Sierra National Forest.

In North Fork, a resident and his wife evacuated their home for the first time in 18 years last Monday and are grateful to firefighters.

“The firefighters have done an amazing job especially on this west side of the fire, allowing us to be secure enough to come back…I know the fire is still raging on other fronts,” said Patrick Stuart, a Madera County Resident.

The decision process on when to allow people to return home is constantly evaluated.

“There’s constant communication and discussion as to what the conditions are so that we can return residents to those areas, repopulate those areas just as soon as possible,” said Sheriff Pogue.

The Madera County sheriff does not anticipate any more immediate evacuation lifts and to check the evacuation warning status, visit the Madera County interactive map.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

