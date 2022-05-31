CLOVIS, CA (KSEE/KGPE) – A grass fire destroys a home in East Clovis. Fire crews rushed out to Majan Avenue around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

A neighbor we spoke to said the fire spread quickly towards the home.

“It went that way bc of the slight breeze we had right now, went that way and got the house and just kinda crept back this way,” said Bob Thomas.

Bob Thomas has been living in the home next door for nearly 50 years, he said he ran out when he heard a loud pop come from his neighbor’s yard.

“We heard smoke and crackle and popping and I came out here and the field was on fire,” added Thomas.

Officials say the homeowner was outside cutting weeds when the mower sparked.

“Somebody was out trying to do the right thing at the wrong time … It was a fast-moving fire, it spread to the structure within minutes, the house was fully involved,” said Fresno County Fire Chief Dustin Hail.

Fire crews fought the flames for hours where a two-story home once stood, a lone chimney now stands.

“I feel real sad because I just knocked my weeds down over the weekend to avoid this and he was out here pushing a hand type thrasher and hit something and obviously started a fire” added Thomas.

Officials say the homeowner was rushed to the hospital after he attempted to go back inside during the fire.

“Even though the homeowner was trying to do everything he could to get the grass cut just the wrong time of day, just one of those fluke accidents which is why we always encourage to do this in the morning” added Hail.

We’re learning several pets were inside the home and that’s possibly why the homeowner was hurt trying to get back inside.

It’s still unknown if those pets were able to get out safely.