FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) — A fire destroyed a garage in northwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. near Hayes and Gettysburg avenues on San Gabriel Avenue.

Fresno fire said the family woke up to a strange smell in the house when they discovered a fire in the garage. Fire crews arrived 6 minutes after the first 911 call and were able to stop the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.