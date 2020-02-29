Fire departments from across the country come to Porterville to honor fallen heroes

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) – Firefighters with departments from across the nation arrived in Porterville on Friday to honor fire captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

“These guys did exactly what we would do, given the same circumstances,” said Ray Bell with Miami Dade County Fire Department. “It really strikes home.”

They said it was important they pay their respects to two fallen brothers who lost their lives while in the line of duty, a risk firefighters across the world are all too familiar with.

“They were doing their job in an attempt to suppress fire and to save life and it can happen to any of us,” said Robert George, a firefighter specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

More than 1,000 firefighters were present, representing departments from California to as far as Florida.

George brought Shadow with him to the memorial, one of the department’s K-9s. He said it was important they come to Porterville and honor Jones and Figueroa.

“You can see the number of engines and the different agencies that are here, it really shows that we’re a brotherhood across not only the state but the nation,” George said.

Residents of Porterville said seeing the number of people at the memorial was overwhelming.

“It’s amazing to see the tight-knit community and support that these first responders have for all of them and to come to Porterville, our small town, and take care of us,” said Porterville resident Kim Forbes.

