Fire damage didn’t stop the community from coming together

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On Saturday afternoon children and families took the opportunity to play, eat, enjoy music and get free haircuts at the Calwa Park community resource fair.

“I’m a low-income mom, single mom and so the free haircut from Milan really helps me out so I appreciate that,” Fresno resident, Nichol Conigliaro said.

The park was forced to close after police say three young children set the park’s rec center on fire last Saturday.

“Staff has been working really tirelessly with the City of Fresno, a lot of different organizations to try and get things back in order,” Veronica Luchessa, with the Calwa Recreation and Park District said.

Luchessa says the fire left the park without electricity, gas, and water.

“This is the heart and soul of basically southeast Fresno, we have four Zumba classes, we have about 40 attendees to each of the Zumba classes, we have about 30 students for the boxing program, we have an after-school program that’s free to the community,” Luchessa said.

Luchessa says the resource fair was planned about a month ago and they did not want to cancel.

“We couldn’t tell the community no, this is something that they needed,” Luchessa said.

While it’ll take some time to get the park fully reopened, folks say it’s nice to see people enjoying the park again.

