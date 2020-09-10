Fire crews working over 40 hours to battle Creek Fire, saving as many homes as they can

News
Posted: / Updated:

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KSEE) — Fire crews are working anywhere from 40 to 75 hours straight battling the Creek Fire, not resting until they save as many homes and cabins as they can with resources stretched thin.

“We are still battling for resources across the state right now and in northern California and all we have is all we are getting,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Jeremiah Wittwer said.

It’s been agonizing for evacuees not knowing if they will have a home or a cabin to come back to. Such as Linda and Tom Leonard who own a cabin in Shaver Lake.

“It’s a place you love and build memories and had to leave without grabbing anything personal,” Leonard said. “We are in the heartbeat of Shaver Lake and what we found is miraculous that many of the businesses are still standing on the main drag if you will of Shaver Lake.”

“I grew up here in the area as a child and I’m amazed the town is still here.”

Wittwer said the fire will take about a month to completely be contained.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.