Fire crews working over 40 hours to battle Creek Fire, saving as many homes as they can

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KSEE) — Fire crews are working anywhere from 40 to 75 hours straight battling the Creek Fire, not resting until they save as many homes and cabins as they can with resources stretched thin.



“We are still battling for resources across the state right now and in northern California and all we have is all we are getting,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Jeremiah Wittwer said.

It’s been agonizing for evacuees not knowing if they will have a home or a cabin to come back to. Such as Linda and Tom Leonard who own a cabin in Shaver Lake.

“It’s a place you love and build memories and had to leave without grabbing anything personal,” Leonard said. “We are in the heartbeat of Shaver Lake and what we found is miraculous that many of the businesses are still standing on the main drag if you will of Shaver Lake.”

“I grew up here in the area as a child and I’m amazed the town is still here.”

Wittwer said the fire will take about a month to completely be contained.

