Fire crews try to keep blaze from reaching areas like North Fork & Cascadel Woods

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)– Fire crews are desperately trying to keep the Creek Fire from reaching evacuated areas like North Fork, Cascadel Woods and Bass Lake.

(THREAD) Driving by some homes in the area of Cascadel Woods pic.twitter.com/NBXwoKaWYH — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) September 9, 2020

“This is Cascadel Woods right in here and if you look at the fire line, you can see where the fire line is crossing into Cascadal Woods here so what would be happening here is what we call strike teams,” said Alex Olow, the public information officer for the Creek Fire, Sierra National Forest, as he pointed at the map of the fire.

Those strike teams are fire crews from cities with experience with structure fires, he said.

He said their job is to provide structure protection and then the wildland firefighters come in to develop a containment line to prevent the fire from coming in.

As fires burn throughout California, resources are stretched thin.

“Because of all the fires that are burning in the state of CA and access the western U.S, resources are limited, we can’t lie about that,” Olow said. “The size of this fire should have probably triple the resources that have if not even more. We are doing the best that we can.”

For Olow, he said this fire hits home.

“Some of the firefighters were out there trying to protect them and they were their own homes. So local people have lost their homes trying to protect their homes,” he said. “I have friends and family members that are now displaced and this beautiful forest that I work for is going to have a changed landscape.”

Alex Olow, the public information officer for the #CreekFire, Sierra National Forest, explains what containment means pic.twitter.com/ILCZkK8Cqz — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) September 10, 2020

While some have been forced to leave their homes, they’re still thinking of others.

“I feel like the evacuees, it’s not going good for a lot of people but a lot of people are staying strong and staying positive,” said Jacob Wheeler, who had to evacuate his home in the North Fork area and is now volunteering at one of the temporary evacuation points.

