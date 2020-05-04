Fire crews respond to house blaze in Visalia, according to Visalia Fire Dept.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Visalia on Saturday.
According to a Twitter post by the Visalia Fire Department, fire crews responded to a house fire with the potential of spreading into a second home.
When fire crews arrived they say a shed and a fence line was on fire. The fire was extinguished before spreading.
This story will be updated.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.