Fire crews respond to house blaze in Visalia, according to Visalia Fire Dept.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Visalia on Saturday.

According to a Twitter post by the Visalia Fire Department, fire crews responded to a house fire with the potential of spreading into a second home.

When fire crews arrived they say a shed and a fence line was on fire. The fire was extinguished before spreading.

This story will be updated.

