Fire crews respond to house blaze in Visalia, according to Visalia Fire Dept.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Visalia on Saturday.

According to a Twitter post by the Visalia Fire Department, fire crews responded to a house fire with the potential of spreading into a second home.

When fire crews arrived they say a shed and a fence line was on fire. The fire was extinguished before spreading.

This story will be updated.

Today Visalia Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire with the potential of a second house starting next to it. Upon arrival crews had sheds and fence line on fire and were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread into the houses. pic.twitter.com/TK6hq3tC9b — Visalia Fire Dept. (@VisaliaFire) May 4, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.