Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Visalia, almost $150k in damages

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a commercial building in Visalia Saturday night.

At 11:04 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire located at the 1200 block of N. Kelsey Road.

After the initial fire crew made entry into the structure they located and quickly extinguished a fire
that was contained to one room, but the entire structure sustained heat and smoke damage.

There was approximately $475,000 in damage to the two small buildings and the contents that were
involved in the fire, officials say.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

