SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are investigating a hazardous material in Sanger on Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Sanger Fire Department says people should avoid the area of L Street between 5th and 7th Streets as they are investigating the area.





No other details were available.

