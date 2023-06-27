FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews from around the valley warned the public Tuesday about fireworks and the dangers of how quickly fire spreads.

Representatives from Fresno Fire, North Central Fire, Clovis Fire, Cal Fire, and Fresno County Fire want to educate the community about the safe use of fireworks and the use and possession of illegal fireworks.

Officials are asking you to follow your local rules and ordinances, whether you’re in the county or the city.

Fresno Fire says one thing that was implemented last year in the City of Fresno was a social host ordinance. Officials say last year Fresno Fire Police Dispatch received 309 fireworks-related calls for service on July 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. and on July 5, 90 citations for illegal fireworks were written.

The Valley Air District is raising awareness about the harmful effects of fireworks on air quality.

The Air District says the release of fine particulate matter from fireworks during the summer and 4th of July celebrations deteriorates air quality and causes significant health problems for many Valley residents.

Firefighters say to only use safe and sane fireworks to avoid a fine and to always keep a hose or a bucket on hand.