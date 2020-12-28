Fire crews contain a detached three-car garage fire in central Fresno

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are investigating a detached three-car garage fire in central Fresno Sunday evening.

At around 7 p.m. fire officials say a fire was reported in a detached three-car garage in the alley west of Glenn near Belmont Avenues.

Authorities say they were able to knock down the fire fairly quicky with minimal problems.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com