Fire crews contain a detached three-car garage fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are investigating a detached three-car garage fire in central Fresno Sunday evening.

At around 7 p.m. fire officials say a fire was reported in a detached three-car garage in the alley west of Glenn near Belmont Avenues.

Authorities say they were able to knock down the fire fairly quicky with minimal problems.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.