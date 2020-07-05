Fire crews battling wildfire near Squaw Valley, Highway 180 closed

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire near Squaw Valley Sunday afternoon.

In a Twitter post by CalFire and Fresno County Fire, they say Kings fire is near the area of Kings Canyon Road near Highway 180 and about 40 acres have burned with 20% containment of the fire.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation and say Highway 180 is closed at Dunlap road.

No estimated time on reopening the Highway was available.

#KingsFire Firefighters are battling a wildfire on Kings Canyon Rd (HWY 180) x Dunlap Rd, East of Squaw Valley, 40 acres, 20% contained, no injuries, cause under investigation. HWY 180 closed @ Dunlap Rd. pic.twitter.com/yxAp5ecXG7 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 5, 2020

