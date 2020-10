MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a structure fire in Madera Thursday night, according to the Madera Police Department.

Authorities say the structure is burning in the area of Orchard and Sunset avenues, the area will be closed until further notice.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.