Fire crews battled structure fire in southwest Fresno

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled structure fire in southwest Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a structure near Dakota Ave at around 2 p.m.

When fire crews arrived they determined the structure was abandoned and saw boarded-up windows.

Deputy Fire Chief, Jacob McAfee with the North Fire Protection District says there was a minor firefighter injury due to heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know