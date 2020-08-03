FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled structure fire in southwest Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a structure near Dakota Ave at around 2 p.m.

When fire crews arrived they determined the structure was abandoned and saw boarded-up windows.

Deputy Fire Chief, Jacob McAfee with the North Fire Protection District says there was a minor firefighter injury due to heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.