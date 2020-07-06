KSEE24 RESCAN /
Fire crews battled multiple fires found along a river bottom in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled multiple fires that were found along a river bottom in northwest Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews say they reported to the area of Bluff and Santa Fe Avenues for a fire down at the river bottom in the area. When crews arrived they say they found multiple small fires down along the river moving up towards the homes.

Battalion Chief Mike Gilbert, with the Fresno Fire Department, says their initial objective was to put resources in the backyards and figure out how far the fires were from the homes.

Neighbors and homeowners in the area tried to help extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived, according to Gilbert.

Authorities say they were able to extinguish the fire in 20 to 30 minutes and a total of 30 firefighters helped battle the fire.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

