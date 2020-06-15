Fire crews battled house fire in Riverdale, three people displaced

RIVERDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Riverdale Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno County Fire.

Firefighters from four different fire agencies battled the house fire at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Paloma Avenue & Malsbury Street.

Authorities say there was major damage to the house, and three people were displaced.

The American Red Cross was requested to help the residents from the home.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

