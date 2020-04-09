Crews battle garage fire in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a garage fire Wednesday morning, forcing into the locked structure, Visalia Fire Department says.

Fire crews say they responded to the area of 821 S. Court for a report of a possible residential structure fire.

When they arrived at the scene there was a small garage with smoke showing from it, authorities say.

The building was a detached garage that had been converted to a living area behind the primary residence. Firefighters had to force entry into the building.

There was no one inside of the garage home at the time of the fire and there was also nobody home at the primary residence.

Fire crews say 16 personnel responded to the garage fire.

Damage to the garage area was estimated at $3,000 and there was approximately $300 to the contents, according to the fire crew.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

