Fire crews battle Mineral Fire while using COVID-19 precautions

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE) — A wildfire also known as the Mineral Fire is burning away dry grass and brush along Highway 198 in western Fresno County Wednesday.

The Mineral Fire began Monday afternoon exploding to 11,000 acres in the first 48-hours.

Much of the fire is burning in hilly and difficult to access terrain, according to fire officials.

CALFIRE fire prevention specialist Stacey Nolan says the terrain is very steep.

As the fire continues, an incident command center and camp was deployed at the fairgrounds in Coalinga for firecrews.

It’s serving 555 personnel with widely-arranged tents and trailers in order to limit the possible spread of COVID-19. Some personnel are even being housed in local hotel rooms.

CALFIRE battalion chief Seth Brown says food is just one service with big changes.

“People handling food to firefighters, instead so many firefighters don’t touch the same serving spoon or are touching the same area for utensils and plates,” Brown said.

Meetings are taking place with video conferencing and over radios in areas without internet access.

