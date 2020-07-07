Fire crews battle grass fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a grass fire in southeast Fresno.

The fire started at around 3:30 p.m. near Willow and Butler avenues.

The fast-moving grass fire was threatening nearby homes at Pitt and Florence avenues. Fire officials say no homes were damaged.

Firefighters will be working on the fire for the next couple of hours, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The cause remains under investigation. This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.