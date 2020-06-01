Fire crews battle early morning apartment fire in Sanger

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An apartment fire in Sanger caused major damage early Monday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cherry Avenue.

Sanger Fire chief Greg Tarascou says when crews arrived they found a fully involved fire. He tells us the fire was contained to the one unit.

Crews from across the valley help battle the fire including Selma Fire, Fresno County Fire, Fresno Fire, and Kingsburg Fire helped put out the fire.

A family was home at the time and were able to make it out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

