FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a grass fire in the Pine Flat area in Fresno County.

Deputies are knocking on the doors of residents in the area of Maxon Road and E Trimmer Springs Road to give evacuation warnings. Sierra National Forest officials say the flames have scorched about 100 acres.

This is a developing story.

#RightNow Wildfires in the area of Lakeview Marina, 33238 Trimmer Springs Road, spreading north of Pine Flat Lake. @FresnoSheriff knocking on doors of homes in the area of Maxon Road and E. Trimmer Springs Road to give evacuation warnings / orders. @FresnoCoFire is on scene. pic.twitter.com/nIUcwKk3pp — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) June 12, 2020

