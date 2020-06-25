Fire burns packing plant in Reedley

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters in Reedley are working to put out a fire at Maxco Supply near Buttonwillow and Huntsman.

Crews have been there for several hours trying to put the fire out. Neighbors say they noticed smoke around 1:30 this morning.

Pallets and cardboard containers went up in flames. No word on how the fire started or when they expect to put it out.

This is a developing story.

