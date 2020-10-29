Fire burns abandoned building in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department battled an early morning fire at a closed restaurant and bar in central Fresno Thursday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. near Weber and Clinton avenues.

The fire started on the outside of the vacant building. Firefighters say they were able to stop it before there was any damage to the inside of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

