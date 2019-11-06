Final ‘Game of Thrones’ malt whiskey launches

Breaking News
(CNN Newsource) – Despite the show ending, HBO is still reaping the benefits of its successful show, Game of Thrones.

Above is a look at a limited edition whiskey collection inspired by the finale of the iconic TV series.

Diageo and HBO have been teamed up to create 9 whiskeys inspired by Game of Thrones.

This week they announced that the set is finally complete with the release of this ninth limited-edition bottle.

The aged 15 years whiskey will hit store shelves sometime in December, just in time for the holidays.

The bottles will cost about $150 bottles.

