Fewer 4th of July public displays bring illegal fireworks concern

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — With fewer public displays this year because of COVID-19, there’s the concern of more illegal fireworks and more problems.

Injuries and damage are often the result of illegal fireworks.

Organizer Adam Wolf is readying a stand behind Lenscrafters on Shaw and Blackstone avenues. “This stand is for the Central Valley soccer alliance soccer club. We have boys and girls that compete all around the state and Europe and other states.”

Fireworks may be sold June 28 through July 6 in Fresno.

Fireworks stands in Fresno operate not-for-profit. Legal fireworks are marked with a round ‘Safe and Sane’ label.

Although sales are limited to days surrounding the 4th of July, these are generally legal to use any day of the year between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Generally, fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in California.

Fresno Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Jay Tracy says illegal fireworks cause big problems every year, “They do start fires every year. … last year we had 78 fires relating to the 4th of July from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m..”

The fine is $1,250. Citations can be misdemeanor or felony.

Tracy says, “I think we’re starting to see more and more illegal [fireworks] use but I would imagine with the fourth of july falling on a saturday this year we are probably going to see prolific use of illegal fireworks.”

Wolf says have a good time with safe and sane fireworks. “I think it’s going to be a big year. This is the best thing to celebrate right now.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.