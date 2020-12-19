FEMA announces it will permanently fund California’s Project Roomkey, Gov. Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized reimbursement for non-congregate shelter through the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, including Project Roomkey.

The state will no longer be required to submit requests every 30 days to reauthorize reimbursement.

Project Roomkey has sheltered over 23,000 homeless individuals.

“This action serves as acknowledgement of the importance of efforts like Project Roomkey in protecting the most vulnerable Californians and validates all of your efforts to implement this first-in-the-nation program,” wrote Governor Newsom in a letter to Project Roomkey partners.

HUGE: FEMA just announced it will permanently fund CA’s Project Roomkey—making hotels available for those in need for the duration of the pandemic.



Officials say that when the pandemic began, the Gov. Newsom secured FEMA cost-share for Project Roomkey, enabling local governments to scale up the leasing of hotels and the placement of clients at a very rapid pace.

California has also made $512 million in emergency funding available to support local governments to expand and sustain Project Roomkey while beginning to transition participants to permanent housing.