FCSO warns it may be weeks before residents in Creek Fire evacuation zones can return home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — The Creek Fire continued to scorch tens of thousands of acres Wednesday, with zero percent containment.

In an update, Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they want to be clear from the beginning it may be several weeks before people are allowed to go back to their evacuated homes, as firefighters work to protect thousands of homes and other structures in the path of the wildfire.

“Those areas, just to be frank with you, it’s going to be awhile until there’s a repopulation,” he said.

Pursell said it’s going to be awhile before evacuation orders in Prather, Auberry, Sycamore, Huntington, Shaver and into the high Sierra country can be safely lifted and it may take weeks to clear unstable trees and power lines.

“There’s not going to be an immediate, you know one day everyone is back. That’s going to be a very slow gradual process,” he said.

He also said the areas are being monitored for any criminal activity by 150 law enforcement officers.

Pursell said two people were arrested Wednesday after they tried to pass roadblocks and led authorities on a pursuit.

On the fire lines, crews were able to make progress seeing less than 4,000 acres in growth over the day. They credited improved visibility which allowed for a strong air attack.

Fire is still visible up highway 168 into Shaver Lake, but for the most part the cabins and businesses are still standing.

“We had good success with the evacuation orders people left when the evacuation was called for. That’s the number one thing that people can do. Get out of the area, don’t cause a traffic congestion trying to get out, and let us get in,” Chris Vestal the public information officer for the fire said.

Pursell said the sheriff’s office will now start using thermal imaging technology on aircrafts to scan the forest for anyone who may still be out on trails. Their goal is to find everyone and transport them.

