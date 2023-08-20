FRESNO, Calif. – The six former players and one administrator talk about what it was like finding out they were being inducted into the Fresno City football Wall of Fame.

The induction ceremony took place Sunday night at Pardini’s restaurant in Fresno.

The event was emceed by Fresno City Wall of Famer Cameron Worrell, who went on to star at Fresno State and in the NFL.

The inductees were (in order of appearance in the above video):

Conner Long , Tight End for FCC 02-03 (Clovis West, ’02). Along with his father Mike (on Conner’s left in the video), a 1991 inductee into the Wall of Fame, they become the fifth father-son duo to go into the Wall of Fame. Conner went on to play two years at Tulsa after Fresno City College.

Chris Giannetta , Offensive Lineman for FCC 92-93 (SJM, '92). Chris went on to play two years at Fresno State after Fresno City College.

John Orman , Defensive Line for FCC 03-04 (Bullard, '03). John played at Fresno State after Fresno City College.

Frank Hine , Quarterback for FCC 86-87 (Clovis, '86). Frank played at USC after Fresno City College.

Terrance Mims , Offensive Line for FCC 82-83 (Bullard, '82). Terrance played at San Diego State after Fresno City College.

Karl DeKlotz, Linebacker for FCC 82-83 (Bullard, '82). Karl is now a full-time faculty member at Fresno City College.

Cornerstone – Maile Martin

Retired FCC Senior Program Specialist for Student Activities

(Hawaii School for Girls, ’77)

According to a press release from Fresno City College, each inductee was selected by a committee of current and former coaches, players and WOF members based on playing ability, positive character, and service to the football program.

Each name will be etched on the marble wall located on the home side of Ratcliffe Stadium, where Fresno City plays its home football games.

This latest group of inductees brings FCC’s distinguished Wall of Fame roster to 219 since its beginning in 1989.