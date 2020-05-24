FCC nursing grad overcomes many obstacles to earn a degree, including COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — More than a hundred Fresno City College graduates officially became nurses during a traditional pinning ceremony Saturday morning. However, one had more than her studies to worry about this year.

It’s still surreal for Lilia Tucay. Her pinning ceremony at FCC turned into a drive thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t take away the excitement from getting her pins — marking her as an official registered nurse.

“It’s like, is this real? Once I start working out there I’ll believe it. I’m excited, it’s a new chapter in my life. I’m happy,” Tucay said.

The road to get to that moment was a long one. Before starting the fall semester, her husband — Herculano Tucay — was attacked while he was working. The paramedic ended up with brain damaged.

Lilia Tucay cared for her husband during his rehab.

“Work, school, taking care of my husband — I had to resign from work so I could concentrate on my studies and my husband,” she said.

Things got worse during the spring semester. At the beginning of April, Lilia Tucay thought her allergies were acting up. But, she would end up testing positive for COVID-19.

It hit her hard.

“There were times that I couldn’t breathe and I would start to panic. In the middle of the night, I’d wake up, short of breath,” she said. “So, that was my main worry…if it was going to get worse.”

Her daughter ended up catching the virus as well, but after three weeks the two would recover.

Now, with her pins and associate’s degree, Lilia Tucay is ready to help more people.

“I got through this, I can do it,” she said with a smile.

Lilia Tucay isn’t done hitting the books. Next on the list is getting her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. Eventually, she plans on going into forensic nursing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.