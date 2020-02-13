FAX considering making changes to several bus routes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno FAX is considering making changes to several bus routes over the next two years.

FAX says they have limited resources and may need to consider various trade-offs, FAX wants to hear from the public before making any changes.

FAX outreach program consists of three main activities:

FAX Rider Surveys

Pop-Up Events

Public Workshops

Proposed Service Changes

The proposed service changes would help create a grid-based transit network in the City of Fresno based on routes that connect across town, operate at greater service, and provide more transfer opportunities, allowing passengers to connect to multiple destinations across the city.

The following table summarizes the proposed service changes.

Proposed service changes.

The map further below shows the proposed route extensions in green and the proposed route deletions in red.

Proposed route extensions in green and the proposed route deletions in red.

Pop-Up Events

FAX will hold “Pop-Up Events” throughout the City between Monday and March 5 and will have information about the proposed service changes at the Pop-Up Events.

Monday, February 10; starting at 10 a.m. – Blackstone and El Paso

Monday, February 10; starting at 1 p.m. – El Paseo Shopping Center

Tuesday, February 11; starting at 1 p.m. – Shaw and Brawley

Wednesday, February 12; starting at 8 a.m. – Blackstone and Shaw

Wednesday, February 12; starting at 11 a.m. – Manchester Transit Center

Thursday, February 13; starting at 1:30 p.m. – Fresno City College – Weldon BRT Station

Wednesday, February 19; starting at 8 a.m. – Cedar and Shaw

Thursday, February 20; starting at 9 a.m. – Courthouse Park, A and B Shelters

Thursday, February 20; starting at 10:30 a.m. – Courthouse Park, L Shelter, and Van Ness BRT Stations

Monday, February 24; starting at 2 p.m. – Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Thursday, February 27; starting at 11:30 a.m. – Fresno and Pottle

Tuesday, March 3; starting at 10 a.m. – Kings Canyon and Cedar

Wednesday, March 4; starting at 2:30 p.m. – Kings Canyon and Chestnut

Thursday, March 5; starting at 1:30 p.m. – Kings Canyon and Clovis

Public Workshops

In addition, FAX says they will hold three public workshops – two in late February and one in early March. The workshops will be held in an “open house” style.

FAX staff says they will be at the workshops and will help the public learn about some of the proposed changes and other interesting innovations happening at FAX.

The workshops will have displays, maps, comment cards, and other materials, as well as light refreshments.

Workshop #1

Fresno State University – Vintage Room

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

12 noon – 1 p.m., light lunch included

5241 N. Maple Avenue, Fresno, CA 93740

Accessible by Routes 9, 10, 28, and 38

For free parking, call (559) 621-1532

Workshop #2

Central Learning Adult School

Saturday, February 29, 2020

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

2698 N. Brawley Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722

Accessible by Routes 12 and 39

Workshop #3

Maxie L. Parks Community Center

Monday, March 2, 2020

1802 E. California Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706

Accessible by Route 34

The workshops will be offered in Spanish and English.

