FAX considering making changes to several bus routes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno FAX is considering making changes to several bus routes over the next two years.
FAX says they have limited resources and may need to consider various trade-offs, FAX wants to hear from the public before making any changes.
FAX outreach program consists of three main activities:
- FAX Rider Surveys
- Pop-Up Events
- Public Workshops
Proposed Service Changes
The proposed service changes would help create a grid-based transit network in the City of Fresno based on routes that connect across town, operate at greater service, and provide more transfer opportunities, allowing passengers to connect to multiple destinations across the city.
The following table summarizes the proposed service changes.
The map further below shows the proposed route extensions in green and the proposed route deletions in red.
Pop-Up Events
FAX will hold “Pop-Up Events” throughout the City between Monday and March 5 and will have information about the proposed service changes at the Pop-Up Events.
- Monday, February 10; starting at 10 a.m. – Blackstone and El Paso
- Monday, February 10; starting at 1 p.m. – El Paseo Shopping Center
- Tuesday, February 11; starting at 1 p.m. – Shaw and Brawley
- Wednesday, February 12; starting at 8 a.m. – Blackstone and Shaw
- Wednesday, February 12; starting at 11 a.m. – Manchester Transit Center
- Thursday, February 13; starting at 1:30 p.m. – Fresno City College – Weldon BRT Station
- Wednesday, February 19; starting at 8 a.m. – Cedar and Shaw
- Thursday, February 20; starting at 9 a.m. – Courthouse Park, A and B Shelters
- Thursday, February 20; starting at 10:30 a.m. – Courthouse Park, L Shelter, and Van Ness BRT Stations
- Monday, February 24; starting at 2 p.m. – Fresno Yosemite International Airport
- Thursday, February 27; starting at 11:30 a.m. – Fresno and Pottle
- Tuesday, March 3; starting at 10 a.m. – Kings Canyon and Cedar
- Wednesday, March 4; starting at 2:30 p.m. – Kings Canyon and Chestnut
- Thursday, March 5; starting at 1:30 p.m. – Kings Canyon and Clovis
Public Workshops
In addition, FAX says they will hold three public workshops – two in late February and one in early March. The workshops will be held in an “open house” style.
FAX staff says they will be at the workshops and will help the public learn about some of the proposed changes and other interesting innovations happening at FAX.
The workshops will have displays, maps, comment cards, and other materials, as well as light refreshments.
Workshop #1
Fresno State University – Vintage Room
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
12 noon – 1 p.m., light lunch included
5241 N. Maple Avenue, Fresno, CA 93740
Accessible by Routes 9, 10, 28, and 38
For free parking, call (559) 621-1532
Workshop #2
Central Learning Adult School
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
2698 N. Brawley Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722
Accessible by Routes 12 and 39
Workshop #3
Maxie L. Parks Community Center
Monday, March 2, 2020
1802 E. California Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706
Accessible by Route 34
The workshops will be offered in Spanish and English.
