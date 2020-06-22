Father’s Day celebrated at Valley parks and lakes

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – On Sunday, many were enjoying the outdoors and celebrating with family for Father’s Day.

From doggy dads, to human dads, they enjoyed the warm weather too.

“It’s so nice to be out with them, it’s, it means the world to me because I love my daughters,” said Kenny Boyd, a father.

For some, this was their first real outing since the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It beats that cabin fever we were having being sheltered in for a while and so it feels good to be out, it kind of feels normal again,” said Herb Guiding, a father.

Guiding’s children and future daughter-in-law came down from Monterey to visit their dad on this special day.

“It means a lot actually, um and even though we’re out of town coming back home feels great,” said Reyman Guiding.

And from the parks to the lakes, both were plenty packed with dads!

Some barbecuing, others playing with their littles in the water. For Joey Navarro, it’s his very first Father’s Day.

“Yeah I’m having fun out here so far, I’m just happy to get out of the house to be honest,” he said.

From dad’s to grandpas, they say the day for them is all about family.

“We’re just happy to be out, be out on the lake and just relax on the water, and to have your kids and to be out on the water it’s just super,” said Jeff Haas, a father and grandpa.

