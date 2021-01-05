Father dies trying to rescue 2 kids swept off beach by wave

JENNER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old man died after he tried to rescue his two young children who were swept away by a sneaker wave in Sonoma County and are presumed dead.
Officials tell the Press Democrat the family was struck by a wave Sunday at Blind Beach in the city of Jenner and the children were swept out to sea. Authorities say the father tried to swim to his children.
He was recovered from the surf and died at the scene Sunday. The children, a boy and a girl ages 4 and 7, were still missing Monday. Authorities have not released any of their names.
