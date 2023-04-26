FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father and daughter were identified after they died in a crash Tuesday in eastern Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:20 a.m. the California Highway Patrol responded to an injury collision on Highway 180 east of Alta Road.

CHP investigators say a 33-year-old man identified by the coroner as Joe Alvarez of Fresno, was driving a Jeep eastbound on Highway 180 with his daughter identified by the coroner as 13-year-old Analiea Alvarez.

CHP says a 44-year-old man from Woodlake was driving a Chevrolet westbound on Highway 180 with two juvenile passengers.

According to investigators, the driver of the Jeep allowed his vehicle to steer to the left, crossing over the center double yellow lines. As a result, the front of the Jeep collided head-on with the front of the Chevrolet.

CHP says the driver of the Jeep who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries at the scene. His right front passenger, his 13-year-old daughter, was flown to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The right front 16-year-old passenger and the 4-year-old rear passenger who were in a secured child restraint seat were not injured, but were also taken to a local hospital

CHP says It is not known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor on the part of the Jeep’s driver, pending toxicology results.