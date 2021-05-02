Victims, suspect in Fresno County crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the father and son killed in a crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

Jose Castillo, 45, and his 7-year-old son Jose Castillo Jr., from Fresno, were killed after a suspected DUI driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign crashing into an SUV carrying a family of six.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as Jovan Cortez, 21. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says his bond is set at $392,000.

