Father and 8-year-old son killed in Fresno County fiery crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — An 8-year-old boy and his father were killed in a fiery crash Saturday night in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Marks and North avenues just before 8 p.m.

CHP says a suspected DUI driver in a Dodge pickup truck ran a stop sign crashing into a Cadillac Escalade SUV with a family of six inside. The family in the Escalade were returning home after a family event.

Inside the pickup truck was a man in his 20s and his 10-month-old baby.

The pickup truck was engulfed in flames when officials arrived to the scene.

The man who died was in his 30s. Three family members who were in the SUV were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital. Officials say the 10-month-old is in fine condition with no apparent injuries.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

