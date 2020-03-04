Fate unclear for $15 billion California school upgrade bond

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A $15 billion bond to renovate California’s aging schools trailed in election returns as millions of votes remained to be counted.

Proposition 13 was the only statewide measure on the primary ballot.

It would provide funds for new construction and repairs at campuses dealing with problems like leaky roofs, old wiring, and toxic mold.

The “no” votes are leading Wednesday. But the margin could tighten as ballots roll in from heavily Democratic areas, including Los Angeles County, where the measure has strong support. Prop. 13 needs a simple majority to pass.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.