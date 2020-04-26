Fatal car accident leaves one dead in Northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO,Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatal car accident leaves one dead in Northeast Fresno on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Nees and Chestnut Avenues just after 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

A red Volkswagen sedan with two people inside was traveling westbound on Nees Avenue when it was struck by a pickup truck, according to authorities.

Authorities say the driver of the Volkswagen sustained non-life threatening injuries while the passenger died. The driver of the pickup was uninjured but was arrested for DUI.

The incident is under investigation.

